“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

Gilman, for his part, said in the documentary that he did not call Lucio’s children to testify because they were “undisciplined” and would bother the jury: “She was not a good mother,” says the public defender, who shortly after the conviction , began working in the same prosecutor’s office that accused Lucio. “Did she kill her daughter? I don’t know. There were children who said that the girl had fallen down the stairs. The question is: did they push her? Where was mom? What happened?”, He assures. “I remember talking to all the older children and I had the feeling that none of them could tell me what happened. I did not feel that any of the children were going to be of any help. The children did not have any discipline growing up (…) Trying to have to these kids sitting down long enough to talk to you and give you an idea of ​​what happened, they couldn’t do it. I think the jury would have been upset … and you don’t want to upset the jury with whatever you’re doing.”