“He deserves a new trial,” says forewoman of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in Texas | Univision Justice News

The president of the jury that sentenced Melissa Lucio to death in 2008 asked this Tuesday that the Hispanic woman be allowed a new trial. Her request is part of the clemency document that defense attorneys filed with the Texas Board of Pardons to demand that her execution by lethal injection be halted on April 27.
“With the evidence that was presented at trial, I felt I had made the right decision. The trial left me thinking that Melissa Lucio was a monster, but now I see her as a human being who was shown as the devil because I didn’t have all the evidence I needed to make my decision.” reads in the letter that was added to the document of more than 200 pages that supports the request for leniency and that was reviewed by Univision Noticias. Along with her, four other jurors in the case have asked that the case be reviewed and that the execution be stopped.
“I did not feel that Melissa Lucio’s attorney presented a defense. They showed no real explanation for Mariah’s injuries.”
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 for the death of her two-year-old baby, Mariah. On February 15, 2007, the girl had fallen down a long staircase, with more than 10 steps. When emergency services arrived two days later to attend to an unconscious girl, Melissa explained that two days earlier she had fallen down the front stairs of the house. What her mother did not specify is that she was referring to the one in the previous home, from which they had just moved the day the tragedy occurred. She had 14 steps.
That is why the paramedic was surprised when he saw a one-story house with only three steps at the entrance and a girl with bruises all over her body and scratches, dying. And so, confused, he explained his version to the police: “They thought that those injuries were not possible after a fall down those stairs and they assumed that his testimony was not true. That made the matter evolve from that point,” he told Univision News Adrienne Larimer, one of Melissa Lucio’s attorneys.
After that, police questioned Lucio “aggressively,” Larimer said, which sounded as if they had already decided on his sentence. Stunned by the death of her baby and pressured to admit her alleged abuse of Mariah — which she had already denied more than 100 times — Melissa Lucio said, late at night: “I don’t understand what you want me to say. . I guess I’m responsible.” Although the experts who have reviewed the case assure that this cannot be considered a confession, the Prosecutor’s Office used the phrase as admission evidence in the trial.
By then, her defense attorney, Peter Gillman, failed to bring forensic experts to argue with prosecutors that Mariah’s death was from an accident and not because her mother had hit her. She had no history of violence against any of her 12 children.
“I would have liked to hear an explanation about Mariah’s injuries,” Quintanilla says in his affidavit, referring to evidence not presented by Lucio’s attorney or by the state of Texas. “I remember the doctor saying that Mariah’s bruises were the worst she had ever seen and could not have been caused by anything other than abuse. That had an impact on the way I saw Melissa Lucio from that moment.” add. “If I had known that the bruises could have been caused by an accident, like a fall down some stairs, and that she had an infection and a fever after she died, those things would have changed my decision.”
The jury assures that he would have wanted to hear the version of Melissa’s children who saw Mariah’s fall. “I was disheartened to learn that there was additional evidence that was not presented at the time. I believe that Mrs. Lucio deserves a new trial and a new jury to hear this evidence. Knowing what I know, I don’t think she should be executed.”
This Tuesday is the deadline for Judge Gabriela García and the Cameron County District Attorney, Luis Saenz, to recuse themselves from the case. If that happens, the execution date that is proposed and that was requested by Saenz and approved by the judge for April 27, 2022, would be nullified. Lucio’s lawyers filed a petition in March to remove the judge and the prosecutor in Lucio’s case, alleging that there is a conflict of interest: the Hispanic’s defense attorney in the 2007 trial has been working since the sentence as an assistant to the prosecutor; and his wife is the court administrator for Judge Gabriela García, in charge of that court.
A group of representatives from both parties also met today at the Austin Capitol to discuss the Melissa Lucio case. In court, they asked the Cameron County prosecutor, Luis Saenz, to ask the court to stop the execution, claiming that it was within her capacity because he was the one who requested the order. He replied that he wasn’t sure he could do it because Lucio still had pending requests. “Even if I have the authority, I’m not going to do it,” Saenz told the representatives.
“I beg you, I ask you in the name of Lucio’s lawyers and justice (…) what harm does it do to turn back”, Republican Rep. Jeff Leach told him, warning him that he was “disappointed” with his response. “When I think about the system and the system failing not just Melissa but everyone…it’s very worrying.” Leach asked him not to wash his hands, and the prosecutor promised not to.
“I think the execution is not going to take place on April 27,” Saenz said under pressure from representatives to reverse his request for an order with an execution date. They insisted that the case was not adequately defended in 2007 and that the evidence included in the clemency request proves it. According to Saenz, the execution could be stopped this week or next, when the courts close the legal appeals that Lucio has pending.
Leach reminded prosecutor Saenz that a prompt decision would get Melissa Lucio out of the solitary confinement she is currently in, with no chance to go outside or even return to her cell on death row. “We ask that she have the courage, when she feels like it, to make a decision for Mariah.”
Melissa Lucio’s trial
The day Melissa Lucio heard the word “guilty” from the mouth of the jury, she remembers that she was shocked. She left the room, they took her to her cell and she slept to forget everything, she tells in the Hulu documentary ‘The State of Texas Vs. Melissa Lucio’.
“They took me out of that room, they took me to my cell and I remember that I slept. I tried to block out everything that had happened in that courtroom.” bill. “She was confused.”
That was the end of a trial that his current lawyers say had been built on the basis of “false testimony” presented by prosecutors and not refuted by his lawyer, and a “false confession” pressured by Harlingen Police detectives, who took the case and interrogated her for hours based on intimidation and prejudice.
Lucio tells in the documentary that she had never been arrested, until that February 17, 2007, when her two-year-old baby, Mariah, died. She appeared in court days later to have the charges read to her: “She hadn’t met my lawyer yet, she didn’t even know if she had one,” she recalls. She sat alone at the table and about 15 minutes later Peter Gilman, the public defender in charge of her case, arrived.
At that time, she says in the documentary, the district attorney Armando Villalobos approached both of them and offered them 30 years in prison if she pleaded guilty: “I told her no immediately because she was not guilty. I felt that why should I serve 30 years in prison if I had not been guilty of my daughter’s death.” The answer was: “‘Let’s see, Mrs. Lucio, how old are you right now?’ I told her 38. She told me: ‘Look on the bright side, it will take 30 years. his children.’ I told him I wasn’t going to accept it because he wasn’t guilty.” After that conversation she gave way to the trial.
Margaret Schmucker, one of Lucio’s lawyers, explains in the documentary that she doubts that Gilman had a defense strategy for Melissa. “I think he left a lot of evidence on the table that he could have presented.”
Among them, the statement of Robert Lucio, one of Melissa’s children who saw the accident. “They did not ask any of us what happened (…) If they had investigated, looked at what happened, we would not be here but with my mother. Everything could have been different”, says in the documentary.
Daniella, Lucio’s eldest daughter, says that on one occasion she and her aunt Sonya went to talk to the lawyer to tell him that they had seen another of her sisters, Alexandra, hit Mariah on the head: “I’m sure Mr. Gilman wrote it down, but he didn’t do anything. Mariah was afraid of Alex, because she was really mean to her. So I know a lot of the bruises and marks were because of Alexandra,” she says.
That detail about Alexandra had been documented by a mitigation specialist hired by the defense itself. In one of the case documents, she reports that the girl had claimed that she was upset that day because Mariah was crying and that she “was the reason Mariah fell down the stairs.” According to the report, this information was shared with Gilman at a Defense Council team meeting. She assures that her response was “not to alert anyone.” And so this was also not presented to the jury.
Gilman, for his part, said in the documentary that he did not call Lucio’s children to testify because they were “undisciplined” and would bother the jury: “She was not a good mother,” says the public defender, who shortly after the conviction , began working in the same prosecutor’s office that accused Lucio. “Did she kill her daughter? I don’t know. There were children who said that the girl had fallen down the stairs. The question is: did they push her? Where was mom? What happened?”, He assures. “I remember talking to all the older children and I had the feeling that none of them could tell me what happened. I did not feel that any of the children were going to be of any help. The children did not have any discipline growing up (…) Trying to have to these kids sitting down long enough to talk to you and give you an idea of what happened, they couldn’t do it. I think the jury would have been upset … and you don’t want to upset the jury with whatever you’re doing.”
For Sonya, one of Melissa’s sisters, her sister’s trial was “a circus,” she says in the documentary. “The jury was laughing at the prosecution, they were laughing with the judge and Melissa was sitting there crying. We were there watching everything. It was bizarre. They were celebrating when Melissa got the death penalty.” Her other sister, Diane, remembers them shaking hands with her: “Everyone was happy that she had been given the death penalty.”
When the Hulu documentary was filmed, Melissa Lucio was 11 years old on death row in Texas. By then, she said that she often thought of her daughter, Mariah de Ella. “I dream of her, I dream that we are outside, that she runs around in her little dress, that she wants me to comb her hair, put clips in her hair, paint her fingernails and toenails, paint her lips,” he says.
He assures that he only wants to leave the Mountain View Unit, in Gatesville, where he is serving his sentence, to meet with Mariah and “ask her forgiveness that I couldn’t protect her.” She says that she would tell him that she failed him “in many ways.”
Melissa Lucio points out that she also dreams of the rest of her children, but then she wakes up and realizes where she is: “You wish it hadn’t been a dream, that it would have been reality.” In the piece, she laments the years she has lost with her children, some of whom remember her, but others do not.
“It’s hard to wake up every morning and not hear them call me… It confuses me because I don’t understand how the justice system did this to me. The state of Texas wants to kill me and every day I ask myself: ‘God, why?'”