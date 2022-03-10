He destroyed America, now Solari gets karma with his new job

Solari and karma in his new job

March 9, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Santiago Solari destroyed the Eagles of America project. Although he is also responsible Santiago Baths, the coach takes part of the responsibilities in a project that failed and that was a real problem.

According to the report from Fútbol Red de Colombia, the Argentine coach could surprisingly already have a new job in one of the most important clubs in Colombia, but he is not having a good time at the moment.

The new destiny of Santiago Solari would be the painting of National Athletic, that he is in a sports crisis, but above all, he must resolve a pending issue that can even affect him economically.

What is the karma for Santiago Solari?

The coach would end up condemned to stagnation in Colombia, since Atlético Nacional must pass the key against Olimpia for the Copa Libertadores and if he does not, the Colombian team will only have to dedicate themselves to the local tournament. So far, the result is 1-1, but Atlético will have to visit Paraguay.

