He detonates his Tesla Model S with 30kg of dynamite. “Changing the battery is too expensive” | VIDEO

We are in Finland where the owner of a Tesla Model S in 2013 he decided to do blow up the car due to the cost of the battery to be changed too high. Tuomas Katainen, the owner, after 8 years began to notice some problems with the car so he decided to take it to the shop to fix the damage.

The problem was more serious than expected, the battery pack to be completely replaced for a total of approx 20,000 euros. Having passed 8 years Tesla no longer guarantees the coverage and consequently the cost falls on the owner.

Tesla Model S blows up with 30 kg of dynamite. Here is the video

The owner of the Tesla Model S did not hesitate and decided to contact a group of experts to blow up their electric car. The reason for the insane gesture is not very complicated. In 2013 the car cost 50,000 euro and to date a used model costs about 30,000. To the Finnish Tuomas Katainen it was not worthwhile to repair the serious damage, as a result he decided to get rid of his car with 30 kg of dynamite.

Pommijtkt, a group of explosion experts tied 30 kg of dynamite to the car and parked it in an old quarry in Jaala, Finland. A Tesla CEO dummy was placed on the roof of the car at the time of the explosion. Elon Musk, launched from a flying helicopter. The incredible explosion footage, shown in very high quality complete with slow-motion from different shots.