He did a cowardly foul. He does not know how to lose

A defeat on a personal and team level. Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in the Manchester derby caused discussion both for the opaque test and for a bad episode that saw him protagonist. “His was clearly frustration, but this is not good”, the entry on De Bruyne is not a champion.

Coward. Coward. Frustrated. These are some of the adjectives that, on social networks (but with different accents …) and on TV, are used to define the bad foul committed by Cristiano Ronaldo on Kevin De Bruyne. A dangerous intervention, with straight leg and hammer foot, carried out in tackle when the opponent was already on the ground and the ball had almost crossed the line. That slip would have served no purpose: not to recover the ball nor to stop the Belgian who would not have created any problems. Yet CR7 has chosen not to stop, despite being clearly late. He did it again shortly after the angry kick given to Jones of Liverpool during the 0-5 collected by United at Old Trafford.

In the Manchester derby (won by Guardiola’s team) the Portuguese champion left a trace of himself in the news for the yellow card he received after that action. No doubts on the part of the referee despite the player’s grievances. No doubt also on the part of the former City footballer, Sinclair, who severely censored the attitude of the Lusitanian star. Yet another yellow card for a gesture of clear frustration, a way to let off the discontent for the turn taken by the meeting with the Red Devils who take another blow in a direct confrontation. Only this time it hurts more. “He threw himself with the cleats forward – Sinclair’s words to TalkSport – and it seemed a bit too bad to me”.

The examination of the intervention goes on and touches the psychological aspect of the player. Nerves on the edge of the skin and very strong disappointment are an explosive mixture, let alone for Cristiano Ronaldo who always takes the field to win and be the best. City crushed him (but it wasn’t just sula’s fault), blocked, neutralized, leaving him just one shot for the whole game. “His was clearly frustration, but this is not good,” added Sinclair. “I hope De Bruyne is well. Ronaldo’s intervention was cowardly and he got away with a yellow card. He has a bad temper. because it is not there to lose“.