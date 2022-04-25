He did it!, Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 billion dollars

Elon Musk he succeeded, he bought the social network for about 44,000 million dollars Twitterwho announced on Monday that he accepted the offer of the renowned American businessman, so now, he will cease to be listed on the Mexican stock exchange.

After several days of speculation and after Wall Street suspended its listing after reaching an agreement, the company announced through a statement that Elon Musk, through an entity, will pay $54.20 for the purchase of Twitter.

Freedom of expression

For his part, the founder of Tesla said in a statement that freedom of expression is the foundation of a functional democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated.

He added that he will make the best of Twitter by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source, thereby increasing trust and defeating spam bots, to authenticate all human beings.

According to some details provided, the deal was unanimously approved by the board of directors, and is expected to come to fruition by the end of this year, after receiving the green light from shareholders, regulators and other customary conditions.

For his part, Bret Taylor, independent chairman of the board of Twitter, said the body evaluated Musk’s proposal and focused on “value, certainty and financing”, which he ultimately considered will benefit shareholders.

Finally, Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, announced that Twitter has a purpose and relevance that affect the entire world. For which he is deeply proud of his team and inspired by the work that has never been more important.

