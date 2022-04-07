“He did not breathe and hardly smiled”: Camila Cabello’s dramatic confession

Camila Hair She is, without a doubt, one of the singers of the moment. She is the author of songs like Havana, and with her recently released “Bam Bam” in collaboration with Ed Sheeranyour present is brilliant.

However, the Cuban-American singer and actress has had to experience dramatic situations due to the pressure on her body.

For this reason, after being photographed on the beach, she made a statement on social networks, attacking those who promote the hegemony of bodies and against the constant stalking by the paparazzi.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer expressed: “Every time I go to this beach club in Miami I meet paparazzi. Somehow whenever I check in they find out and they have me in a bikini, I feel super vulnerable and unprepared.”

The singer referred to how she felt about being photographed and criticized on the internet: “I wore bikinis that were too small and didn’t care how I looked, then I saw photos online and comments and got really upset.”

“I worked so hard to hold my breath that my abs hurt, I wasn’t breathing and I barely smiled, and I was so aware of where the paparazzi were all the time,” she wrote. “I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we need to do. when we go out into nature.

Trying to look perfect made her feel “an emptiness and sadness that the thoughts of this culture have become her own,” she said, as a criticism of the cultural conception of perfect bodies.

“What is health, if you are so obsessed with how your body looks that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?” the singer continued. “Who am I trying to look attractive for and even be attractive to myself, if I can’t let go, relax, have fun and play on a beautiful day at the beach?”

From now on, Camila promised that it would not happen to her again, and that she would be able to live the moments in freedom, without worrying about how her body looks. The protagonist of the latest version of ‘Cinderella’ assured: “From now on, when I go to the beach, I will enjoy myself like children: free, without artifice, without trying to pretend anything.”

It is not the first time that Camila has shared her thoughts on the female body, since last summer, she used her TikTok account to inspire her fans to appreciate their bodies, whatever they are.