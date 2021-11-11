he did not send them to say

There is not only the confirmation relating to the possession of cryptocurrencies by Tim Cook in the interview granted by the CEO of Apple during the New York Times DealBook Summit, which is particularly attracting the attention of fans of the tech world. Indeed, there was also talk of Elon Musk and Android.

Starting from the question related to the CEO of SpaceX, during the New York Times DealBook Summit conference Cook responded once and for all to the rumors related to the possible acquisition of Tesla by Apple. In fact, we recall that according to some rumors Musk would have even asked to become CEO of Apple.

Well, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac, Cook said on the matter: “I’ve never talked to Elon. […] I didn’t remember trying to contact me. However, he said he did, so I assume it actually went that way“In short, the CEO of Apple has tried to put an end to the speculation on the matter definitively.

In any case, remember that the question had already led Musk to clarify: “Cook and I have never spoken or written to each other. There was a time when I asked to meet him to talk Apple’s purchase of Tesla. […] Cook refused to meet me“, said the entrepreneur in a tweet.

For the rest, during the aforementioned interview there was an issue that Cook certainly did not tell them about: the sideload of apps. In fact, according to what was reported by MacRumors, Apple’s CEO, “echoing” the recent directions taken by the company, said: “if you want to sideload, buy an Android smartphone. […] From our point of view, it’s like a car manufacturer asking their customers not to use airbags and seat belts. […] Too risky to do so. It wouldn’t be an iPhone if it didn’t focus on security and privacy“.