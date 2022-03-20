He did not wait for the classic Guadalajara and Vergara decides the future of Leaño in Chivas

Amaury Vergara decides the fate of Marcelo Michel Leaño in Chivas

March 19, 2022 4:30 p.m.

Chivas is not doing well and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño has not injected the Flock with a style of play, this has brought new criticism around the team and even in the Akron stadium the fans asked for his departure. Amaury Vergara, prior to the duel with Atlas, decided the future of DT.

During the act of assault of the Hall of Fame in Pachuca, Amaury Vergara attended the media where he left open the possibility that Marcelo Michel Leaño continue or leave the Flock, all this prior to the Guadalajara classic.

Vergara was asked if Marcelo Michel Leaño is in danger, if he does not get a good result against Atlas and if they plan to give him support as a director until the last to the Mexican DT. Amaury’s response was “I’m not going to answer you.”

Does Michel Leaño stay or leave Chivas?

According to the journalist Jesús Hernández from W Deportes, the president of Chivas is going to wait for the tournament to end to thank Marcelo Michel Leaño, this is because the results have not been given and the objectives have not been met, hence Because Vergara will leave the continuity of DT on the air, if they fall to Atlas, their departure will begin to take shape in the Flock.

