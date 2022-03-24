He did not wait for the duel with the USA and Martino puts his resignation to the Tri in a surprising way

Tata Martino puts his continuity in the Tri in the hands of Femexfut

March 23, 2022 6:40 p.m.

Mexico a fundamental card is played against the United States and he knows that Gerardo Martino who, at a press conference, left his permanence in the air, also threw the ball to Yon de Luisa, president of Femexfut.

More news from the Mexican team:

Pulisic’s contempt that provokes the anger of the fans barely reached Mexico

Gerardo Martino He assured that, after an adverse result against the United States, things can get complicated for Mexico, despite the fact that they have two more games to score points, however, in the face of a possible dismissal, Tata revealed that he has no control over it.

Martino commented that his continuity is not within his reach and the responsibility to continue in the Tri comes clearly from Femexfut and its president louis yonbut Tata warned that while he remains in office he will work to the maximum to reach the objective for which he was hired.

Can Martino lose his job if he doesn’t win against USA?

Historically, the two Aztecs have been reasons to remove the coach from his position, with the exception that in previous processes they were national coaches. Now with Gerardo Martino It could be complicated in terms of the exit clause, the same one that Femexfut must assume if it changes helmsman.

More news from the Mexican team:

Acevedo is the sensation of El Tri and what Ochoa did with the goalkeeper in the CAR