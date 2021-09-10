“He didn’t think he was credible for the MCU”

In a recent interview Robert Downey Jr. talked about how Iron Man has affected his credibility, allowing him to take new paths even outside the cinema. His MCU co-star is doing the same thing Gwyneth Paltrow, and on his account he revealed some details.

The actor pointed out as the interpreter of Pepper Potts encountered many difficulties with his company Goop (the one who threw the candle at the smell of her vagina so to speak) and how at the beginning of her adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe she felt out of place, believing she could not claim part in such a franchise. Indeed, before the start of work on Iron Man I, Paltrow seemed to give up her role.

During an interview with Daniel Roth for This is Working, Robert Downey Jr. described Gwyneth Paltrow as a pioneering entrepreneur who had to face many challenges, and stressed that the film career is sometimes a deterrent to break through in other sectors:

Loading... Advertisements

“I want to go back because it was during pre-production for Iron Man I that is now where it all began. At first he didn’t believe he was credible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was starting his own venture. He was at a crossroads. She was ready to leave everything. It took her years to gain credibility, she was undeterred. She believed in what she was doing and she was right. “

Undressed Tony Stark’s armor, Robert Downey Jr. is a well-rounded entrepreneur. Not only does it have its own production house but it is also dealing with technology companies that aim to achieve a better and more sustainable future.