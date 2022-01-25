He dies at ten from Covid, he was not yet vaccinated – Piedmont

He had delayed the vaccine due to a health problem, but had no previous pathologies, the ten-year-old child who died of Covid at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin. A “health precaution in a vaccinated family”, which is now crying upset over the sudden tragedy. “Until a few hours ago he was fine, he played and laughed”, despair Nucetto, little more than four hundred souls in the province of Cuneo where the little one lived with his parents and two older brothers. “In this fourth wave the paradigm has changed and for the little ones the chances of getting sick and therefore having serious consequences have increased”, is the alarm of Professor Franca Fagioli, director of the Department of Pathology and Child Care of Regina Margherita.

The child, on whom an autopsy will be carried out, had been hospitalized in Mondovì (Cuneo), the hospital near his home where he presented with “fever, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches”. His condition worsened quickly and in the late morning yesterday he was transferred to Regina Margherita, where he arrived with “hypothermia, rhabdomyolysis, severe muscle pain in the lower limbs and suspected myocarditis triggered by the virus”, explains Alessandra Conio, head of resuscitation. pediatric hospital. “Right from the start we started the specific treatment for Covid and rhabdomiliosis”, a massive necrosis of muscle tissue among the damages that the virus can cause. “Unfortunately – Professor Fagioli and Doctor Conio add, – there was nothing to be done …”.