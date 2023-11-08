He discovers an unpublished text that may be from Louisa May Alcott, creator of “Little Women.”







A researcher claims to have discovered unpublished texts by author Louisa May Alcott (1832–1888) and suggests that the author of “Little Women,” one of the most read youth initiation classics of all time, Has written seven stories, five poems and one book. Non-fiction work under the pseudonym E.H. Gould.

American academic Max Chapnik found these works when he was looking for other texts by May Alcott, a prolific writer who produced Gothic stories and a collection of novellas and stories that were popular for the time on themes such as adultery and incest. Those that were signed were related to taboo subjects. Under the pseudonym of AM Barnard.

Chapnik was looking for “The Phantom”, a story that appears in lists made by the famous author of her works but has not yet been found; And in an online database where he was doing his research, he found a similarly titled story, although it was signed EH Gould.

The investigator told The Guardian newspaper that “The Phantom” had “many” clues that pointed to May Alcott, a pseudonym the author created by combining her mother’s surname and then her father’s surname, a An order that is not coincidental given her training as a free thinker and her feminist, anti-abolition, and suffrage commitments in the nineteenth-century, conservative, and puritanical United States.

The lesson Chaonik received was a parody of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” and she “loved Dickens,” the teacher said. In fact, May Alcott “acted in several Dickens adaptations,” most of them for benefits, performances where she often played the male roles. As if she had never stopped being the girl who, like Jo in her “Little Women”, preferred the boys’ world to the girls’.

Following that first lead, Chapnik found other Gold stories in the same database that also contained clues: a main character’s last name was Alcott; One nonfiction work was titled “The Wayside”, the name of the house in Concord, Massachusetts, where Louisa lived with her family when she was 13 years old.

“The Wayside”, today a historic building and literary cultural tourism landmark, was the Alcotts’ “Hillside”, one of about 30 residences in which they lived, directly opposite “Orchard House”, also known as Luisa had portrayed it fictionally. Little Women.” or Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy” (1868), where she probably spent the two most stable years of her life. ,

Following that thread, the academic identified “seven short stories, five poems and one work of non-fiction” that could be the work of May Alcott, he informed The Guardian, which was published in the late 1850s. and wrote under the pseudonym E.H. Gould in the early 1850s. That’s from 1860.

“The nice thing about working with Louisa is that there’s still a lot of things out there,” Chapnik said. He referred to the fact that there were many stories named by Louisa May Alcott herself in her work list that have not yet been found.

For now, Gould is characterized only as “experimental” and “less polished” than May Alcott’s later work; which contain “gothic” and “melodramatic elements” and were published in the Boston Olive Branch newspaper.

“I love being part of this multi-generational community of Alcott detectives,” said the Northeastern University professor. “I want more people to engage and wonder if this is Alcott, so that more people will be inspired to visit this collection.”

Louisa May Alcott was born on November 29, 1832 in Pennsylvania, United States; Daughter of Abigail May, one of the first salaried social workers in the state of Massachusetts; and Amos Bronson Alcott, a transcendentalist and feminist philosopher.

Educated in the parameters of self-emancipation along with her sisters Anna, Lizzie, and Abigail, Louisa pursued literature as a vocation, a lifestyle, and a way out of poverty.

His father was an intellectual who was very devoted to the family but was very impractical and had serious difficulties in making a living; But with his mother insistently focusing on the world of ideas, the family was part of the thriving literary community that developed in Concord in the mid-19th century, led by great writers such as Henry David Thoreau with whom he Had shared his daily life.

In fact, one of the worst physical moments of the author’s childhood became the story “Fruitlands. A Transcendental Experience”, where she recounted her experience at age 10 around 1843, when the family moved to a rural home near Harvard. . Live in a utopian community.

The experience was a devastating event that lasted a few months – they were hungry, cold and the family was bankrupt – but it determined what Luisa’s literary response to that non-fiction book would be.

With the help of maternal inheritance and friends, including the writer Ralph Waldo Emerson, who was a major influence on her, the family settled in Concord, where “Little Women” emerged. The success that its publication represented led him to immediately publish a second part and then “Little Men” (1871) and “Aquellos Hombres” or “Joe’s Boys” (1886).

From that moment on, his childhood needs were left behind, although he continued to maintain his ideals as an independent thinker and defender of suffrage and the abolitionist movement.

“Little Women” inspired hundreds of thousands of readers around the world and had the bulk of its audiovisual versions; But there are many other books by Louisa May Alcott that are not so famous, such as “The Inheritance”, “Bad Mood”, “The Mysterious Key and What It Opened”, “Work. A Story of Experience”, “Under the Lilacs”. “, “Jack and Jill” and “Proverbial Stories”; as well as children’s stories and horror stories.

She never married – in her diaries she talks about “a friend for rainy days” – and during the Civil War she was a volunteer nurse. There he contracted typhoid fever and died on March 6, 1888, at the age of 55, from poisoning from the mercury treatment administered to cure him.

(Telam)







