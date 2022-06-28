He disguises himself as Bad Bunny and enters the Evening of the Year 2Mediotiempo for free

Midtime Editorial

A good makeup, characterization and without saying a single word. That was how a fake Bad Bunny managed to sneak into The Soiree of Year 2an event held in Spain with more than 12,500 attendees in which famous influencers faced each other in boxing matches, all this promoted by Ibai Llanosthe most famous Spanish-speaking streamer.

The event was quite a success with thousands of people in the building, but many more who stayed outside waiting to see the stars of social networks and some artists like Nicki Nicole and Duki, who had musical presentations. When they saw “Bad Bunny” arrive, absolutely everything went out of control.

Fans crowded around the alleged Bad Rabbit, who surrounded by a group of friends and hired people posing as drivers, staff and security personnel, caused chaos. His characterization was so convincing that the same security opened the fences for him to pass and the police escorted him to the red carpet, where he was photographed.

In the Twitch broadcast headed by Ibai Llanos, who set a record for the most watched stream in the history of the platform with 3.3 million viewers live, they looked puzzled to see the fake bad bunny saying: “We better not do anything, let it happen and that’s it”.

Through his channel, Youtuber “I am Plex”who has almost 7 million subscribers, showed how they devised and executed the plan of bring a Bad Bunny impersonator to The Soiree of Year 2with an arduous work of characterization and even an incident with the costumes that made them walk through a shopping center before the commotion of the people, all this before arriving at the gala at the Palau Olimpic de Badalona, ​​in Barcelona.

This joke was so mediatic that became a trending topic in Spainhundreds of videos were shared on TikTok and Instagram of the arrival of the “Bad Rabbit” at the boxing fight between content creators, who were trained for months, highlighting that the Mexican AriGamePlays was under the tutelage of Julio César Chávez.