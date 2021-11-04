He dives so as not to block Brozovic’s shot: Barella invents the crocodile in attack, his gesture becomes viral

The umpteenth genius of Nicolò Barella, increasingly irreplaceable in the Inter midfield, has become viral on the web, underlined by numerous supporters of the Nerazzurri team.

It arrived last night in the Champions League, on the Sheriff Tiraspol’s field. It is not a goal or an assist, but we are close to it.

The Sardinian footballer was definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the second half, on the result of 0-0 and with Inter in strong push in search of a fundamental victory, Brozovic unlocks it with a great shot from the edge that leaves no way out for the Moldovan goalkeeper.

Barella, who is on the trajectory, doesn’t think twice and dives to the ground to avoid blocking his teammate’s shot. A winning intuition, in its own way also a decisive coup for the goal that unlocked a mangy match for Simone Inzaghi’s team.

So the Sardinian footballer invented the crocodile in attack. And he did it to favor the goal of Brozovic, who is the inventor of the crocodile in defense. At least at high levels. It was he, in fact, lying on the ground behind the barrier, to repel a low free-kick from Suarez during a match against Barcelona.

