he does not train but stays in the program. It will decide at the last – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi, sent to Turin

A day of visits and rest for Matteo, who has not yet made an official decision: the abdominal problem seems less serious than that of Melbourne. The Sinner reserve remains in early warning to take his place in the match with Hurkacz on Tuesday at 21

Pala Alpitour in Turin, Tuesday 16 November, match of the red group scheduled at 9 pm: Berrettini-Hurkacz. Matteo, therefore, forced to retire during the debut challenge of the Atp Finals made in Italy after losing the first set with the German Zverev, remains in the program. However, as a consequence of the ultrasound on Monday morning and the magnetic resonance at lunchtime, an official diagnosis of the injury of the blue number one is missing. It would seem a relapse of the illness already suffered at the beginning of the season in Australia, tear in the oblique abdominals (I felt a pang in the same area, Matteo confirmed in the night of tears and disappointment), probably less serious (Here in Turin, after the injury, Matteo woke up better than in Melbourne), in the clan c ‘a very cautious optimism which has yet to be supported by the words of the doctors.

The fact that Berrettini appears regularly in the game program on Tuesday, it means everything and nothing. Everything: the non-disabling injury, the Roman takes all the time necessary to recover and return to the field at the end of tomorrow, reasonably certain that playing against Hurkacz, the Polish opponent beaten in the semifinals at Wimbledon, will not worsen the situation n jeopardize a season that still includes, after the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup, again in Turin. Nothing: the program is a pro-forma that can be changed at any time, allowing Jannik Sinner, the reserve, to do his duty to alternate (93 thousand dollars, only for the disturbance of the presence). The only certainty, waiting for the official diagnosis that puts order in a chaos of thoughts and the great desire of the fans for the blue tournament to continue: at 3 pm Berrettini did not show up for the training scheduled at Sporting in Turin. The mystery continues.