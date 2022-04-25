He does not want Hirving Lozano at Napoli and karma reaches Spalletti

Spalletti suffered dearly the defeat of Napoli without the presence of Lozano on court

The situation of Hirving Lozano in Napoli looks complex, since the coach of the Italian team would have given the go-ahead for the Mexican striker to leave the squad for next season, despite the fact that Chucky contributes with assists in each game.

In the match between Empoli and Napoli, Hirving Lozano gave an assist in the first goal of the light blue team, however, Spalletti in the 68th minute decided to do without the Mexican, from this the Neapolitan team withdrew and finally went from 2 to 0 still final score 3 to 2 in favor of the locals.

Karma came to Spalletti, since with this defeat Napoli was left without options for the Italian league title that was disputed with Inter Milan and AC Milan. The board of directors of the Celeste team would even be analyzing the continuity of the coach.

Is Hirving Lozano leaving Napoli?

The Mexican striker has a contract with Napoli until 2024, however, if a better offer is presented in another league, Hirving Lozano would consider leaving the light blue box.

