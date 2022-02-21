He does not want Solari in America and he would be making his bed in Coapa

The player who would be tending Santiago Solari’s bed in America

February 21, 2022 05:30 a.m.

Gone is 2021 where Santiago Solari surprised with its record of points and being one of the most regular teams, after the start of the Clausura tournament, the America has been exhibited, injuries to Pedro Aquino and Sebastian Caceres They show up on the pitch.

One of the elements that notably lowered his pace of play is the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez who does not connect with his teammates and loses many balls in the midfield, in fact, Pachuca’s first goal since losing the ball.

Like Richard Sanchez, other players are not in the club. If we continue with that level, the first sacrificed would be Santiago Solarisomething that the directive itself has no intention of doing, but if the results do not improve, said measures would be taken.

Which players would leave America?

Due to the low performance, there are some elements that could leave the blue-cream box, one of them is Federico Vinas, striker who is not taken into account by Santiago Solari in addition to louis sources whose contract is terminated.

