“He doesn’t deserve it”: Kim Kardashian talks about the drama surrounding Pete Davidson by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian assures that Pete Davidson does not deserve all the drama in which he has been involved by Kanye West. In addition, the socialite defended her boyfriend and “liked” a tweet that talks about how good a person the rapper is.

In the midst of divorce proceedings, Kim Kardashian gave love a new chance, but this time next to the 28-year-old. At the end of October 2021, the couple began to raise suspicions of romance until finally, months later, it was confirmed with several photographs in which they appear showing their love.

On the other hand, Kanye West had dedicated himself to getting his now ex-wife back, though he also wasn’t averse to dating other people, including Julie Fox. Less than a month before signing the divorce from him, the rapper sent a truck full of flowers as a Valentine’s gift to Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian hopes Kanye West will stop all the drama soon

According to a source close to the creator of Skims, Kim Kardashian regrets that Peter Davidson have to live the madness of her ex-husband and hopes that everything ends soon. In addition, through her Twitter account, she “liked” a comment by filmmaker James Gunn praising the comedian.

“Kim is upset that Pete has been nothing but nice and continues to get pulled into Kanye’s drama, and he doesn’t deserve it. The couple is very happy and they hope that in time kanye understand that Kim’s happiness is all that matters,” they told ET.

Regarding James Gunn’s now-famous tweet that was “liked” by Kim Kardashian, it read: “Just to be clear, Pete Davidson is one of the kindest and sweetest people I know.. He is a true generous, gentle and fun spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”