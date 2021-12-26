“He doesn’t know what a Marvel movie is because he’s never made one”

In an interview on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which got off to a great start and continues to cash in around the world, Tom Holland replied to Martin Scorsese, who had long ago liquidated Marvel movies by saying they weren’t art.

Strengthened by the amazing results of Spider-Man: No Way Home, undisputed king of the international box office and best hit of 2021, Tom Holland you take your license to answer Martin Scorsese, who in the fall of 2019 had railed against cinecomics and above all said that according to him Marvel films were not cinema.

The young actor has decided to have his say to the director of Those good guys also because mom Sony is talking, these days, about Oscar, convinced, rightly, that the third adventure of the new trilogy ofSpiderman is saving the box office and should therefore be rewarded.

Tom Holland versus Martin Scorsese

Just talking about the Academy Awards and the possibility of counting Spider-Man: No Way Home among the candidate titles for the golden statuette, Tom Holland fired his dig at Scorsese, first of all saying:

You can ask Martin Scorsese, “Would you like to make a Marvel movie?” But he doesn’t know what it’s about because he’s never done one. I’ve made Marvel films and also films that have been talked about in the world of the Oscars. The only difference, really, is that one guy costs a lot more than the other. But the way I get into the character and the way the director develops the story and creates the characters is the same, the dimensions of the story change. So I think Marvel movies are art.

And then Holland has continued:

When you make these films, you know that regardless of their quality, millions of people will see them, whereas when you make a small scale independent film, if it’s not very good, no one will go to see it, and therefore the stress is of a different kind. You can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made Oscar films but also superhero films. They will tell you that there is no difference, only the proportions of the project change. And then there is less Spandex in the Oscar-winning films.

Obviously the diatribe between the supporters of the Marvel cinecomics and the detractors, who do not consider them an art form, will never end. It must be said, however, that Martin Scorsese he is among those who have made the history of cinema and therefore we should show a little more respect towards him, especially if you are young actors and have never gone to the other side of the camera. We’ll see if Scorsese will somehow respond to Holland or will let it go. Maybe he has better things to do.