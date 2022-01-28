He donates a kidney to his girlfriend’s mom, but she leaves it and gets married after a month

“And you? What are you willing to do for love? ” says Natalie Portman in the famous perfume commercial. The same question was answered by a user on Tik Tok recounting his incredible experience.

Uriel Martinez, a Mexican teacher, shared his greatest disappointment in love on social media by responding to a trend of Tik Tok in which they spoke of the sacrifices made in love and not appreciated by the partner.

Through a video, shared with the hashtag #fakelove, Uriel Martinez he said: “I donated a kidney to my fiancée’s mother, but she got married to another one a month later.”

The man’s desperate video story garnered more than 16 million views and Uriel was inundated with questions about what happened. “We are now on good terms. We’re not friends, but we don’t even hate each other, ”he later explained in another video talking about the relationship with his ex-girlfriend. On social media, the young man has also shown that he has rebuilt a life after the disappointment, by publishing the photo of his new partner. To those who commented “Don’t do it again!”, Uriel ironically replied: “How could I? There are only two kidneys, I only have one left! ”.

The story of Uriel Martinez has been picked up by various sites and publications, and also Vic And Luciana Littizzetto they told about it on “La Bomba”, the program broadcast on Saturday morning on Radio DEEJAY.

After commenting on the story, the two conductors – taking up an article in which they spoke of “sacrifices in love” – ​​have drawn up five possible questions to ask before sacrificing themselves for each other.

Luciana Littizzetto: the five questions to ask yourself before sacrificing yourself for love

The first question asked by the conductors is: “Is my sacrifice my free choice or a claim of the partner?”. Another question: “Would your he (or she) do the same for you?”. The third question instead reads: “How long does this sacrifice last? Is it something irreversible? ”. Fourth question: “Is my partner really the person I want to spend my whole life with?” And finally, the crucial question: “Am I going to use my sacrifice as a bargaining chip?”.

Hear below the story of Uriel Martinez and the five questions to ask yourself before sacrificing yourself for love!

Love is not Amare, the new podcast by Radio DEEJAY

Relationships are also spoken of in Love is not Loving, the new podcast by One Podcast with Nicola and Gianluca Vitiello and the psychotherapist Ombretta Cecchini

It sounds like a play on words but it’s not: feeling love doesn’t necessarily mean being able to love. Nicola and Gianluca Vitiello set out on a journey to discover the different ways of living a relationship. Is it better to follow the heart or the brain? Why do our relationships always follow the same script? How to recognize a narcissist? Can you be love addicted? Is a turbulent relationship a sign of stronger love? What is gaslighting? Doctor Ombretta Cecchini, psychotherapist expert in relationships and author of the book “The sixth sense. Recognize the people who could complicate your life and learn to defend yourself “

