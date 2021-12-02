“He drilled the Soyuz after a love fight.” Russia denounces NASA

NASA via Getty Images ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN – DECEMBER 20: Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA rests in a chair after she Alexander Gerst of ESA (European Space Agency), and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, landed in their Soyuz MS-09 capsule in a remote area near the town of on December 20, 2018 in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Auñón-Chancellor, Gerst, and Prokopyev are returning after 197 days in space where they served as members of the Expedition 56 and 57 crews onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images)

The Russian space agency Roscosmos denounces the US counterpart Nasa. The Russians accuse the American astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor of having had an emotional breakdown during the 2018 space mission and thus damaging a Russian Soyouz spacecraft – docked at the Station – so as to be able to return to Earth. The reason for all this, according to the Russians, would have been a quarrel with the lover, who was also on board. This was reported in an article published in the newspaper “il Messaggero”.

According to Russian space officials, the breach in the Soyuz that ended the mission prematurely was due to drilling with a drill. For Moscow the person who drilled the hole apparently had “a shaky hand,” citing nearby scratch marks that likely occurred when the drill slipped.

The United States denies all accusations and NASA spoke of “false attacks without any credibility”, which were followed by speculations on the attempt by the Russians to find a culprit to blame for a breakdown in the Soyouz, which would have been a reason for great embarrassment for the Roscosmos.