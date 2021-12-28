He dumped Warner, not the other way around

As we know the relationship between Ben Affleck, Batman and Warner Bros. is not the most idyllic, especially now that it has been announced that Michael Keaton will be in the cast of Batgirl as ‘old’ Bruce Wayne after his debut / comeback in the cinecomic Flash and the arrival of Robert Pattinson.

As you know, Affleck was committed to writing and directing a Batman film linked to the universe of Zack Snyder, a project which, however, was wrecked along with the franchise of Justice League. The actor, that is returned for some additional shots of Justice League designed to complete Snyder’s director’s cut and that he will be Batman one last time (alongside Michael Keaton) in the film adaptation of The Flash, has been permanently replaced by Robert Pattinson, with The Batman project rebuilt from scratch by director Matt Reeves. But now that Ben Affleck has said goodbye to popular IP movies, his friend and fellow director Kevin Smith has defended his decision:

“I’m a huge fan of Michael Keaton’s Batman, let’s be clear“Smith said during his Fatman Beyond podcast,”but I am also of Ben’s Batman. But he said he won’t be making more IP movies, and if I’m not mistaken he had already made it clear several years ago that his Batman cycle was over. It wasn’t Warner who dumped him, he dumped them. So as far as I know they couldn’t use Ben as Batman for this new Batgirl movie, and at that point as Michael Keaton was returning for The Flash, the planets aligned. I thought Michael Keaton’s Batman was loved by all generations of fans and not just mine, but I saw that among the younger ones on Twitter some didn’t take it well. Only they take it out on the wrong person. And Warner isn’t to blame either, I’m not saying that. Simply Ben, the person who was originally supposed to continue playing Batman, is now no longer interested in continuing to play Batman.“

Kevin Smith also had his say on The Batman with Robert Pattinson and has provided some background on Batgirl: “So what do you do? You create a brand new Batman. Obviously Matt Reeves is doing a very different version of Batman’s DCEU movies, so you can’t consider Robert Pattinson for Batgirl. Michael Keaton’s choice makes perfect sense. If you need a veteran, older type, if you’re going to do this sort of version of Batman Beyond with Batgirl as a pupil of a grizzled Batman, man, Michael Keaton is perfect! I mean, Adam West was my first Batman, but Michael Keaton was a wonderful Batman, and I think it’s going to be crazy to see him come back.“.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments. In the meantime, grab the 4K trailer for The Batman.