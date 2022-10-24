He eats a live wasp as part of a challenge and ends up unrecognizable

He wanted to make a challenge for social networks with an insect and his face was unrecognizable.

an influencer of China left with part of the swollen face for trying to eat one live wasp, in what was a challenge for social networks. The video that went viral was deleted and even the content creator lost his main account.

According to the South China Morning Post, the protagonist of the video is Wang Chang and he shared the content on his Douyin (China’s TikTok) account. In the video, he can be seen holding a live wasp with chopsticks and popping it into his mouth to eat it.

Then, the young man makes gestures of pain and regrets within seconds of trying that challenge. In fact, he also shows what the test result was: your swollen face, mainly the lips and around the nose.

The content creator’s face swelled up and for the post they had his account suspended and the video removed.

Due to the controversial video, his account with more than half a million followers was suspended. Regarding the publication, although it was deleted, it was shared on other accounts and platforms, and the reactions were ridiculous.

Already in a new account, Wang published a video in which he was sorry and in which he expressed his desire to start over with positive videos.

“First, I want to thank everyone for their support. I will now use this channel to bring you some updates and some positive quality videos for all of you. I will not admit defeat, I will not fall. I, Wang Chan, do not lack the courage to start over,” he stated.

The content creator’s face swelled up and for the post they had his account suspended and the video removed.

The idea of ​​eating an insect to test its taste was originally from the content creator but his users suggested that it be a wasp.

This is not the first time that a situation like this has happened in China. In fact, this year there was a case that ended up in the Justice, because an influencer illegally bought a White sharka species that is in danger of extinction, to cook it, eat it and share it on social networks.

Keep reading:

China’s Social Media Censored Hu Jintao’s Expulsion from the CCP Congress

China Closed 12,000 Social Media Accounts for Promoting Cryptocurrency Investment

Why the Chinese Regime’s Internet Censorship May Become a Global Problem