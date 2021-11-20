He eats too much: a man hunted and banned from an All You Can Eat in China
“I can eat a lot, is it my fault?”. So defended Mr Kang, the Chinese youtuber kicked out of an All You Can Eat restaurant for consuming too much food. He revealed this to Hunan TV microphones, accusing the club of being discriminatory towards people like him.
Discrimination or economic management?
In the restaurant in question, the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city, live streamer Mr Kang had visited on other occasions. He had previously eaten 1.5kg of pork legs, while on another visit he had gobbled up 3.5kg to 4kg of shrimp, he admitted. He then added that he had not wasted food, while the restaurant owner told the same reporter that Kang was putting it in his pocket.
“Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan (Chinese currency, ed),” said the restaurateur. “Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to get them, use a tray to get them all. “. The owner then decided to ban all live streamers from entering the restaurant.
The story is trending on Chinese social media and has racked up more than 250 million views on Weibo. Different opinions on the matter. Some have argued that the restaurant should no longer be an All You Can Eat restaurant if it cannot afford it, while others have felt sorry for the owner.
Last year, the Chinese government began limiting the accounts of so-called food influencers, and such videos could be banned altogether in the country. Just in these days, President Xi Jinping called on people to “fight against food waste” also and above all as a result of growing concerns about food shortages.