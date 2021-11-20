He eats too much: a man hunted and banned from an All You Can Eat in China

“I can eat a lot, is it my fault?”. So defended Mr Kang, the Chinese youtuber kicked out of an All You Can Eat restaurant for consuming too much food. He revealed this to Hunan TV microphones, accusing the club of being discriminatory towards people like him.

Discrimination or economic management?

In the restaurant in question, the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city, live streamer Mr Kang had visited on other occasions. He had previously eaten 1.5kg of pork legs, while on another visit he had gobbled up 3.5kg to 4kg of shrimp, he admitted. He then added that he had not wasted food, while the restaurant owner told the same reporter that Kang was putting it in his pocket.

“Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan (Chinese currency, ed),” said the restaurateur. “Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to get them, use a tray to get them all. “. The owner then decided to ban all live streamers from entering the restaurant.