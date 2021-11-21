he eats too much and is banished – Time





Bad misadventure for an influencer in an all you can eat restaurant in China. The man, known as Mr Kang, films himself and goes live during his big restaurant binges, a behavior that has cost him dearly this time at the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha City. As stated by the same “guilty” during the first meal he ate 1.5 kg of pig’s legs while on the second appointment in the all you can eat restaurant he swallowed almost 4 kg of prawns. Numbers that are incredible.





“I am capable of eating a lot, is this a fault? It is a discriminatory decision ”, Mr Kang’s reaction reported by the BBC. The protagonist of the crime also highlighted that no food was wasted with his orders, as often happens in places with a fixed price where you can eat at will. The owner of the restaurant motivated the decision to ban him from the restaurant as follows: “Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats pork legs he consumes the whole tray. And for shrimp people usually use tongs to pick them up, he instead uses a tray to pick them all up ”.





The entrepreneur, who specializes in the grilled food buffet, has blacklisted all live-streamers. But the Chinese government also wants to limit food influencers. Last year the regime started a crackdown: such videos could soon be banned across the country. President Xi Jinping personally called on citizens to “fight against food waste given growing concerns about food shortages”.



