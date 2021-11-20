He eats too much, kicked out of the “all you can eat” club. He defends himself: what is my fault? The restaurateur: so I fail

Blacklisted by a restaurant Chinese for having beaten the gastronomic activity with the system ofall you can eat. The restaurant, specialized in buffet of grilled food, it seems to have run to the last resort after the exploits of the man, known only as Mr Kang, capable of gorging himself without limits at a fixed price. Like this Mr Kang told Hunan TV that he was banned from Handadi Seafood Bbq Buffet in the city of Changsha, capital of Hunan, a province of south-central China.

Almost six kilos of food devoured in two visits

On closer inspection, the restaurant’s complaints have a solid foundation. The type seems to have devoured on the occasion of the first visit to the place one and a half kilograms of pork trotters. He was much hungrier on the occasion of the second visit, as he almost disappeared from the tray four kilos of prawns. Despite this, in front of the ban proclaimed by the restaurant, Mr. Kang complained about the restaurant’s discriminatory attitude towards customers characterized by an uncommon ability to gorge themselves, eating well beyond the four palmenti. “If I can, is it my fault?” He said disconsolately.

The restaurateur’s cry of pain

The owner of the restaurant, replying to the same reporter, explained how the repeated visits of Mr. Kang risked throwing him on the street, accounts in hand. “Every time he comes here – he said -, I lose a few hundred yuan“, the current currency in the People’s Republic of China. Extremely detailed his legitimate recriminations, the restaurateur added:” Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles“. The rest, including zamponi and prawns, is now well known.

On social networks 250 million views

The story is trending on Chinese social media and has racked up beyond 250 million of views on Weibo, one of the most well-known platforms in China, a little bit Twitter and a little bit Facebook. The reactions were different and colorful, there were many comments. In those parts, there are those who argue that the restaurant at the center of the case should not be an all you can eat place if it cannot afford customers of this type. In these parts, however, where the irony is not lacking, there are those who have proposed a challenge: let’s see what Mr. Kang can do with an assortment of lasagna.