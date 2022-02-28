He ended up without shoes! Selena Gómez suffers spectacular FALL at the SAG Awards 2022: VIDEO

James 10 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

The award ceremony for Screen Actors Guild It was full of surprises and great moments, but there is no doubt that this event has only had one protagonist: Selena Gomezwho suffered a small mishap when he arrived at the SAG Awards 2022.

The 29-year-old actress and singer surprised everyone when she hit the awards carpet wearing an incredible look from black dress and high heelsbut suddenly, before the eyes of hundreds of attendees, Selena vanished.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What are the movies and series coming to Netflix in March?

Learn about all the premieres that the streaming service has planned for next month, including …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved