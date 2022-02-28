He ended up without shoes! Selena Gómez suffers spectacular FALL at the SAG Awards 2022: VIDEO

The award ceremony for Screen Actors Guild It was full of surprises and great moments, but there is no doubt that this event has only had one protagonist: Selena Gomezwho suffered a small mishap when he arrived at the SAG Awards 2022.

The 29-year-old actress and singer surprised everyone when she hit the awards carpet wearing an incredible look from black dress and high heelsbut suddenly, before the eyes of hundreds of attendees, Selena vanished.

Related news

Moments before, the artist was posing for the cameras with an elegant Oscar de la Renta designlong and velvet, with huge gigot sleeves and a subtle neckline on the chest, which ended up crowning her as one of the best dressed of the night.

Everything was going well until the interpreter had a small accident with one of her heels, since it broke during her passage through the carpet and Selena could not avoid falling to the ground.

Selena Gomez wore an elegant black dress by Oscar de la Renta. Photo: Getty Images

At first many of his followers were concerned, because they thought that it had been a collapse due to fainting, caused by the lupus he suffers from, but everything indicates that it was only a technical failure with one of his louboutin sneakers.

In the video of her fall, you can see how the shoe is thrown on the ground, while Selena falls to her knees. Immediately a person from her team helped her up and accompanied her to the entrance of the enclosure.

Far from being embarrassed the singer chose to remove both heels and continued on his way barefoot. The best thing was that, without shoes, he decided to go on stage at the SAG Awards to present one of the awards.

Many believe that Selena ultimately ran out of shoes and had no choice but to go barefoot in front of everyone, while others believe that she did the right thing by choosing what was comfortable and safe and ditching heels. In any case, this was not an impediment for the artist to shine throughout the night of the awards.

bnaj