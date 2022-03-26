He enrolls for the medical test on the Ministry portal but the university denies access to the test: “He had to do it on our site”

GROSSETO – The Regional Administrative Court for Tuscany agreed with a Maremma student who had enrolled in the medicine admission test on the portal of the Ministry Universitaly and whose admission had been denied by the University of Siena since there was no registration on the university portal.

The boy had enrolled in the admission test to the single-cycle master’s degree course in medicine and surgery.

The administrative judge found the provisions of the decree of the rector of the University of Siena to approve the “Call for admission to the single-cycle master’s degree course in medicine and surgery” illegitimate which prescribe, under penalty of forfeiture, procedures for enrolling in the test of admission other than those provided for by the MIUR Decree.

The student had registered for the test on the Universitaly ministerial portal on 19.7.2021 and was automatically assigned theUniversity of Siena, as a resident in the province of Grosseto. However, the University (on the basis of the rector’s announcement) believed that registration on the national portal was not sufficient and, since the student was “correctly registered on the UNniversitaly portal “ but it was not “no registration on the University portal “on 1.9.2021 informed the student that “failure to register for the competition even on the University website does not allow you to participate in the admission test scheduled for 3 September 2021“.

Given the situation of exceptional gravity and urgency, the student obtained conditional admission to the selection test from the president of the TAR. With the sentence in question, the Regional Administrative Court for Tuscany definitively annulled the denial of registration, deeming the provisions of the tender of the Sienese University to be illegitimate.

Specifically, the TAR affirms – accepting the applicant’s thesis – that the call approved by the Sienese University could not have contained such a provision (i.e. the double registration on the national site and on that of the University) and, consequently, that the failure to submit an application for enrollment at the University level could not have constituted a reason for exclusion. The discipline of the payment methods delegated to the individual universities did not, in fact, entail the faculty of aggravating the procedure by prefiguring a duplicate at the local level of the application for enrollment.

On the other hand, the failure to promptly pay the enrollment fee, which the student had also offered to pay, constituted a simple remediable irregularity.

For these reasons, the student’s appeal, presented with the defensive assistance of the lawyer Alessandro Antichiwas accepted and the University was also ordered to reimburse legal costs.