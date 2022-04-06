He escapes from quarantine to go to the local police command: a 41-year-old denounced

Reported to the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office because he was found outside his home despite the obligation to stay at home following the contraction of Covid. This is the fate faced by a 41-year-old non-EU resident in Maserada sul Piave, YC The event happened last Friday when the man spontaneously presented himself to the Maserada Local Police Headquarters with the aim of asking for information on how request financial contributions for his family and on communications to be presented regarding the termination of the hospitality of two of his compatriot relatives with whom he was sharing his home since last March 19. Subsequently, after the staff of the Local Police Office provided him with the explanations and information requested in reference to the provisions concerning immigration regulations, the foreigner returned home in complete tranquility.

The next day, however, the agents discovered that something was wrong with that visit. After having in fact carried out the usual analysis of the daily lists that the Epidemiological Service of the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana company provides to the mayor of Maserada sul Piave, and which he then shares with the Coordinator of the Local Police Office for all necessary checks , it emerged that the 41-year-old had presented himself in command thus violating the obligation of home isolation during the quarantine period, this being positive for Covid-19. At that point the Local Police showed up at the man’s home to ask for clarification on what happened, but the 41-year-old immediately made an inconsistent apology (alluding to the fact that he had to accompany the relatives to the Town Hall) thus failing to justify his move from home. “The impudence of the person who violated the quarantine makes one reflect by presenting himself to those who have among their obligations also that of verifying the permanence in home isolation in the event of positive Covid” declares Deputy Inspector Dario Santamaria. For these reasons, the Local Police denounced the non-EU citizen for the violation of the quarantine obligation.