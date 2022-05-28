he falls and it is revealed that he was lip-syncing

Dua Lipa does the bear in concert, falls down and it is revealed that she was lip-syncing. | Special: Instagram.

Dua Lipa does the bear in concert: she falls and reveals what she was doing playback. As part of your tour “Future Nostalgia”, the 26-year-old British singer gave a performance in Milan, Italy, where everything was going well. But during the performance of “Be the one”song with which she became world famous, suffered the spectacular fall that was recorded by the attendees, who shared it on networks.

The presentation was made last Thursday night and since then the clip of Dua Lipa’s accident became popular, revealing the use of playback. Nevertheless, It is not the first time that it is in evidence that the also model uses playback.

Just last March, after being accused of alleged plagiarism for the song “Levitating”gave a concert in Washington DC, United States, where something similar happened. she was performing “New rules” when the microphone slipped between the crowd; although he did not have the microphone in hand, his voice was heard on the speakers.

Despite this, on both occasions, the singer has focused on continuing with the presentations. In the latest incident, the interpreter of “Kiss and make up” Y “cold heart” got up in a matter of seconds to continue with the presentation, singing and dancing in the company of his dance team.

As expected, some people criticized the singer for not singing live like other international artists do. However, other people they took it with humor and even applauded the singer’s action, noting that regardless of what happens, Dua Lipa does not stop and maintains good energy and enthusiasmwhich are qualities that characterize her and that is why she is one of the most beloved stars today.

In fact, her very charisma makes her stand out and captivate figures like DJ Calvin Harris, who released the new single “Potion” in which yes, he collaborated with Dua Lipa. In this way, the compatriots hope to have the same success that they had in 2018 with their first collaboration. “One Kiss” who became the single UK best seller.

The American rapper Young Thug also participates in this song, so it is a relaxed songfresh and contemporary that invites you to dance and enjoy, so surely it will be a hit in summer. That is why for the DJ it is “an honor to work with Dua Lipa and Young Thug again. Both are such dynamic artists who have contributed a lot to the current music scene,” according to the Vive USA portal.

On the other hand, the young woman is in the best moment of her career, since recently, as we published, it was also revealed that would join the cast of Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie and Ken, respectively. This role could position Dua Lipa not only in the musical field, but on the big screen.