He falls in love on the web and goes to Africa: he ends up kidnapped (Tuesday 11 January 2022)

The man had run to the Ivory Coast to meet a young woman he met on the web. Just got out of the airport it was kidnapped by a gang of criminals Read on the newspaper

Advertising

TomlinsonLalla : RT @rvosecat: I understand Emma Stone falling in love with Andrew Garfield on the set of Amazing Spiderman. – jaggersbee : RT @rvosecat: I understand Emma Stone falling in love with Andrew Garfield on the set of Amazing Spiderman. – Ross66154565 : RT @rvosecat: I understand Emma Stone falling in love with Andrew Garfield on the set of Amazing Spiderman. – babinnamon : RT @rvosecat: I understand Emma Stone falling in love with Andrew Garfield on the set of Amazing Spiderman. – kimcherryhoe : RT @rvosecat: I understand Emma Stone falling in love with Andrew Garfield on the set of Amazing Spiderman. –

Latest News from the network: falls in love on the

Pagan Scenarios Award 2022 to Flavia Mastrella

It moves and acts spasmodically on the stage, his face, undoubtedly comical, is deformed … The types that Rezza exasperates, ridicules, deforms, reflect the average man who works, yes falls in love, Yes …



Venetian entrepreneur falls in love with a young woman on social media, goes to Africa and kidnaps him

Once arrived on the place, however, the trap was triggered. The kidnapping, in fact, was a real kidnapping. Crime for which the Rome prosecutor’s office is investigating. What happened in Abidjan is not …



Italian entrepreneur falls in love with a young woman on social media, goes to Africa and kidnaps him ilmattino.it

He falls in love on the web and goes to Africa: he ends up kidnapped

The man had run to the Ivory Coast to meet a young woman he met on the web. As soon as he left the airport he was kidnapped by a gang of criminals …



Italian entrepreneur falls in love with a young woman on social media, goes to Africa and kidnaps him

Officially he went to Africa for humanitarian reasons. To help the missionaries. In reality, on November 25, in the Ivory Coast, a 64-year-old entrepreneur from the Veneto …

