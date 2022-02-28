He falls into a hole looking at his cell phone and a pile of boxes miraculously saves him

Looking at the mobile while driving is one of the recklessness that causes the most deaths on the roads and this is continuously demonstrated by the data published by the General Directorate of Traffic. Still, thousands of people continue to get distracted behind the wheel using their phones and causing a scare and, in the worst case, a terrible accident.





Charlotte Bisbe Mases

The danger of mobile phone distractions is not limited to driving, some people star in the most terrifying scenes for not looking up from the screen, as was the case of a woman who was hit by a truck and, miraculously, survived.

Now, it has been a young man in Istanbul who has had a terrible fall for not taking his eyes off the screen while walking through a department store and, fortunately, this time everything has also been left in just a scare, thanks to a pile of boxes.

The young man fell through a hatch in the floor where an employee was throwing bags to store them in the basement RRSS

Well, in the images recorded by the security camera, you can see how the young man is distracted looking at his mobile, while a warehouse employee throws bags through an open hatch that goes to the basement to store them there.

At one point, the distracted young man doesn’t realize the hatch is open and falls into the hole. From one second to another, the boy disappears through the trapdoor very quickly, as if it were a fictional movie.





Luckily, he lands on top of a pile of stacked boxes that cushion the blow and save him from a brutal fall that could have caused him a serious fracture. Once sitting on top of the boxes, he jumps down and manages to get out of the strong fall unharmed.

Although fortunately the whole incident has ended in a scare of death, the young man has already learned his lesson and after the experience lived, he will never again walk glued to the screen without looking where he steps.