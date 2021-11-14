“He favored his company when he was mayor” – Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Some extracts of the personal diaries of the entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, presumed ex of Boris Johnson have been published: according to the Observer, he, at the time mayor of London, worked to promote his business

LONDON – «How can I be the push – the accelerator – the important step for your career? Tell me how I can help you?”. There Great Britain returns to question the nature of the relationship between Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri following the publication of some extracts from the personal diaries of the American entrepreneur. According to reports from Sunday Observer, the premier – who at the time was Mayor of London – he worked to favor the Arcuri enterprise, Innotech, a network of individual experts and companies in the information technology sector, ignoring the directions of his entourage who instead asked for caution. «I want you to know – Johnson would have told Arcuri – that they came to me and I crushed them. They told me ‘You can’t do Innotech in April’. I replied: ‘Yes, I can, I’ll be there’ ‘.

The relationship between Arcuri and Johnson, never explicitly confirmed or denied by the premier, dates back to the period between 2012 and 1016. The link between the two has been the subject of an investigation due to Arcuri’s professional activities and public funding received from its companies (around 100,000 pounds, according to what emerged in September 2019), a survey which however found no evidence that the payments were procured, favored or supported by Johnson.

The new revelations come in the wake of the conflict of interest scandal that swept through Westminster following the affair of Owen Patterson, a deputy and former Conservative minister who has received payments from several companies in favor of which he has spoken in parliament. Patterson resigned, but the controversies have not disappeared, on the contrary: for several days they dominated the front pages of the newspapers. According toObserver, which published land phrases from Arcuri’s diaries, the Greater London Authority may decide to start a new investigation.