“He feels constant pain”: what is the truth about Putin’s health condition

How are you Putin? Beyond the obvious irritation about how the conflict against the Ukrainians is progressing, well below his initial expectations, there are rumors about his poor health. From what he learns from the intelligence services, he could have significant problems ranging from insanity to bowel cancer. Surely, there is a conditioning that also influences his behavior, it remains to understand what it is.

The rumors circulating

The gossip about the Russian tsar is raging especially across the Channel: the English tabloid Daily Star says Putin’s swollen face is due to medications chemotherapy drugs or steroids you are taking for cancer. “ Her unsmiling expression shows that she is in constant pain “US sources say. A former military intelligence officer now in the Pentagon said analysts are studying Putin closely, believing he is seriously ill.” We’ve seen him smile in the past, but in 2022, there are few photos where he looks happy “, underline the British sources. Some even think that the last trace to leave on Earth before his death was the invasion of Ukraine.

The 5 reasons that indicate a disease

A slightly more prominent newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, published a long article in which the five reasons why Putin might be sick: the appearance, swollen around the face and neck; the “long tables” that show an excessive distance from the interlocutor as in the case of the meeting with Macron, sitting 13 feet away, practically four meters. This choice could be due to people with weak immune systems who are at risk of contracting Covid or other infections. The third reason concerns his mental faculties: in the republican senator Marco Rubio declared that Putin “ he appears to have some neuro-physiological health problems “, underlining how he has always been a killer but now the problem is” different and meaningful “.