he finally reveals the face of his girlfriend… who is far from being a stranger!

Football player Neymar Jr is no longer a heart to take. He has just introduced his new girlfriend and she is not unknown to fans!

Cupid fired his arrows and hit his target. After the confirmed romance between the PSG player, Kylian Mbappé and Emma Smet, the granddaughter of Johnny Hallyday, it is the turn of another footballer to formalize his relationship. Neymar therefore revealed his girlfriend’s face.

Neymar in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi

They are no longer hiding. the Neymar and Biancardi couple formalized his relationship with a photo filled with tenderness. On April 24, the young woman posted a snapshot of her in a total red look accompanied by the football player, dressed for the occasion in blue. An Instagram post commented with a sweet word: “Love you“, is “I like youin French. To which the Paris Saint Germain striker replied with a red heart.

But then who is the one who knew how to melt the heart of one of the most famous players in history? It is Bruna Biancardi, a Brazilian influencer well known to fans since it has no less than a million followers. A count that could skyrocket with this new romance.

Who is Bruna Biancardi?

The 28-year-old, from Sao Paulo in Brazil, studied to become a marketing and e-commerce manager for a clothing brand. Today, her job as an influencer is her main activity. If some media have invented a life for her as a mother, the little girl who sometimes appears in a photo by her side is none other than her goddaughter, aged 6, as reported by Madame Figaro.

Today, the two lovers are closer than ever on Instagram and at dinner parties. So will Bruna Biancardi be PSG’s most followed new WAGthus surpassing Antonela Roccuzzo, the companion of Lionel Messi?