He finds a piece of iron in the sausage while he is eating in Trento. Entrepreneur ready to denounce the manufacturing company

TRENTO. A piece of iron found inside the frankfurter and the risk of getting hurt at least, narrowly escaped, thanks to the fact that he first cut the food and with the knife felt it was inside something strange. This is what happened in one trattoria in Trento a few days ago to an entrepreneur in the engine sector of Mirandola (Modena) who was in Trentino for work.

To tell what happened the Courier of Bologna and the Journal of Mantua who reported the events after speaking with the lawyer of the entrepreneur, Daverio Malaguti, who announced a lawsuit for damages since, explained the lawyer, if that piece of iron had been ingested it could have caused serious injury internal to his client. In addition, he also explained that a report will be made to the Nas carabinieri for the verification of the case and to prevent certain situations from reoccurring.

The entrepreneur, after ordering to the waiter and after receiving frankfurters and chips, he cut the first, uncovering a blue fragment. At that point he called the owner and took pictures of the dish with the piece of iron inside. The the owner of the restaurant explained to him that that frankfurter it came from a company of a local wholesaler and produced and marketed by another important company in Trento.

AND right to the manufacturing company the entrepreneur will sue to avoid that in the future what happened may happen again, perhaps even with worse consequences.