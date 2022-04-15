He finishes Medicine and returns to his mother’s town to fulfill his promise to give free consultations

If we have learned anything from the coronavirus pandemic, it is that health is one of the most important things in life. Therefore, a good quality health system that guarantees the right and access of the entire population should be a priority for all countries.

Unfortunately, in many parts of the world without public health, being able to go to the doctor or get medicine has become a luxury within the reach of very few. A reality that Edson Fernández, a Mexican doctor, has experienced very closely, who has seen how some inhabitants of his mother’s town went through real complications in order to access medicine or even a medical consultation.

Edson promised to become a doctor to help the inhabitants of his mother’s town who needed him most. Facebook/Edson Fernandez

Growing up seeing the situation of need and the lack of access to healthcare that the inhabitants of a town located in the state of Veracruz had, Edson Fernández promised himself that he would become a doctor to be able to help all the inhabitants of the town without resources and what they need.

“A few years ago, before trying to enter my career, I promised my higher power that if I was accepted and successful in my studies, I would do health campaigns in my mother’s town, a fishing village with difficult access to a system. of health”, Edson shared on his Facebook account.

From taking glucose, to taking blood pressure and even giving away medicines

Edson goes every Thursday and Friday to Playa Salinas, where he treats patients free of charge and provides help to those who do not have access to basic health services, including: taking glucose, taking blood pressure, checking of diabetes and hypertension, as well as urinary tract infection.

Edson is happy for the solidarity work he is carrying out Facebook/Edson Fernandez

His story has not taken long to go viral, accumulating thousands of ‘likes’ and all kinds of praise from network users. So much so that his experience has inspired multiple health workers in a position to help.

For his part, Edson is happy for the solidarity work he is carrying out helping dozens of people who need it: “Today, with great enthusiasm and with a full heart, I begin this promise that I hope to be able to make grow and go much further,” he says.

