He fired 900 employees live on Zoom (but the company had just received 750 million) – Corriere.it

A connection via Zoom becomes the prelude to a maxi-collective dismissal. New frontiers of communication. In which employees learn they have just lost their jobs during a webinar. The unusual method was used by Better.com’s chief executive, Vishal Garg, who announced that the mortgage company in the United States would have fired about 9% of its workforce on the spot. About 900 employees were therefore shown the door. If you are involved in this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that gets fired, Garg said during the call, a recording that ended up in CNN Business. Your employment here terminated with immediate effect. He then stated that employees should have expected an email from human resources detailing the benefits and settlement.

Having to decide on excruciating layoffs, especially at this time of year, CFO Kevin Ryan said. However, a small and concentrated workforce allows us to play the attack by entering a radically evolving real estate market. Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the layoffs. Fortune later reported that Garg accused employees of working only two hours a day. This is the second time in my career that I have done it and I don’t want to do it. Last time I did, I cried, Garg said during the call, which was short and emotionless. Among those laid off was the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team.



The mortgage lender backed by Softbank announced in May that it would go public through a SPAC and receive $ 750 million in cash as part of the deal. The company is poised to have more than $ 1 billion in its balance sheet. 72% of workers would then be unvaccinated. The Daily Beast he reported in August that one of his most loyal Garg associates would receive millions of dollars in stock options. This is the same person who was then put on leave for bullying.

