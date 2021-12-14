He fired 900 people away from Zoom. Now it’s up to Vishal Garg to be kicked out – Economy

A few days ago Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, had fired 900 employees with a single one-minute video call via Zoom. The company that operates in the granting of online mortgages immediately became the target of social networks, Tik Tok and Youtube. Its actions and reputation have suffered serious damage to its image and will not be listed on the stock exchange for the time being. On the other hand, the only one to pack up with immediate effect was Garg, who was forced to apologize and immediately hand over his position as CEO to Kevin Ryan, who was already the CFO. At the same time …

On the other hand, the only one to pack up with immediate effect was just Garg forced to apologize and to immediately hand over his CEO post to Kevin Ryan, who was already the chief financial officer. At the same time, the shower of reactions has indefinitely frozen Better.com’s stock market listing announced by December. In all likelihood, Garg was convinced that he had made a great “digital thought” and, with that move, was giving a formidable blow to his ruthless leadership. Instead, putting so many people on the street in one minute turned out to be the classic boomerang that hit Garg in the forehead.

To regain some credibility, the company yesterday wrote a letter to employees saying, among other things: “Mr. Vishal Garg has taken a step back and will take a break from his responsibilities as CEO. We still have a lot of work to do and we hope that all employees can return to focus on our customers and help each other in order to create a great company that we can be proud of. In the meantime, we will address the issues of leadership and corporate culture. “

Founded in New York in 2016 with a large office also in India, the company that also sells insurance products through its platform was ready to go public through the merger with Aurora Acquon Corp in an operation estimated at over 7 billion dollars. Officially Garg has stepped aside, but in fact his ouster is tantamount to a sacking. And it is no coincidence that Better.com has also hired analysts and psychologists to explain to employees how to correct certain forms of aberrant and compromising leadership.

In many other US and global corporations, however, these methods of interrupting employment relationships are becoming increasingly frequent and also occur in Italian employees employed by foreign groups.

Not yet 43, born in India but emigrated to Queens at the age of 7, Garg had always had a passion for mortgages and considered the simple people numbers to add or remove. Together with a fellow student at New York University, in 2000 he founded a company that provided student mortgages under the name MyRichUncle, my rich uncle.

In the motivation to the 900 dismissed employees he said there were problems of inefficiency, productivity and low performance while he no longer found remote working useful. And this was reflected from New York to Mumbai. On the other side of the world, the Japanese Yakazi, which produces auto parts for automotive wiring, has not even explained the reasons to the dozens of people fired on Microsoft Teams. Including a young Italian.