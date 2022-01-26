He flips over with the car, his faithful dog never abandons him

It’s nine in the evening. A car drives along a road near Coronel Pringles, Argentina. The man driving loses control of the vehicle. The reason is unknown, perhaps due to a failure or human error. But what matters is that his car flips over and he gets stuck inside.

But the man is not alone: ​​with him there is his dog, a German Shepherd who has never left the scene of the accident and has remained close to him.

“A group of cyclists, and me too, was passing right along that road when we noticed that man left in the car and we tried to help him as soon as possible – says one of the first people who came to the driver’s rescue -. We were amazed that his dog did not run away after the accident, he never left him alone at any time ».





The story was also confirmed by a firefighter who intervened on the spot: “He never moved from there, he was always faithfully by his side.”

Eventually the driver was taken by ambulance to the municipal hospital: both he and the dog came out unscathed from the accident and were able to return home together.

