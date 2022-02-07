“He floated for 2 days in a lake at -10 °”

A frozen woman is survived for two days on a floating mattress in the waters of a lake with temperatures 10 degrees below zero. According to local media reports, a stranded woman was discovered after floating for two days on an inflatable mattress in the middle of a Oklahoma lake.

The woman it floated at the mercy of the winds on an inflatable raft for over 3 kilometers, at temperatures ranging from -2 ° C to -10 ° C. According to World Weather, the woman, once she got adrift, wandered on foot before she was saved on the train tracks close to Texoma lake.

The conductor Cristhian Sosa and the railway engineer Justin Luster yes. I am encountered the woman during their normal southbound voyage aboard a freight train from MadillOklahoma, to Irving, in Texas. She was lying on the ground and was standing clinging to the mattresswaving his arms and shouting for help.

“Was literally lying on the ground and waved an arm. His left arm, the only one he could move, desperately begging for help. We immediately realized that she was injured and needed help»Declared Sosa.

“Of course, in the beginning, we thought he was delusional, we didn’t really know what had happened and we didn’t understand until we got there. That woman floated on that mattress for two days, ”added the railway engineer.

The woman identified herself only with the name, Connie. And only thanks to the help of the couple is she still alive. The two have stopped the train to help her and immediately alerted the rescue. The two of her moved her close to the train’s second engine to warm her up because she was showing signs of hypothermia and her hands were cut and bleeding.

Despite this, Connie has struggled and walked from the lake to the tracks to find someone who could save her. Connie told the two that she floated on the partially frozen reservoir for two days after losing track of her partner.

The woman and her partner had used the inflatable mattress as a raft for reach a boat on the lake, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. But there are still no traces of the man. She has subsequently been taken to a local hospital where she is receiving appropriate treatment and the doctors advise that she should make a full recovery.





