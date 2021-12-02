Do you know who he is? He is the son of a world famous actor: he followed in his father’s footsteps.

Look carefully at this shot, where, as we have anticipated, the son of an actor is photographed. His father is a real star, because he is known all over the world. In some ways father and son resemble each other, but without knowing their identities it is very difficult to understand who we are talking about.

The young man also followed in his father’s footsteps and is an actor, but he is also a musician. His acting career began in 2007, and slowly, some film roles arrived for him in the early 2010s. Did you understand who the young man in the picture is? And above all, who is his father?

He is the son of a world famous actor: he too has followed in his father’s footsteps

The young man in the photo is about 31 years old and he is an actor and musician. He began to take his first steps in the world of acting in 2007, in the film Bratz, in the role of Dexter. In the early 2010s, his acting career resumed with a series of small film roles. Even today, it is very active.

But he is also a musician and with his duo, in 2020, he released two singles. But we mentioned to you that, the young man is the son of a movie star. Can you tell us who he is? His father is known for both comic and dramatic roles and has received numerous awards and accolades. We reveal that the boy in the photo is called Chester Marlon Hanks, known professionally as Chet Hanx. Does his surname tell you something? Well yes, you have surely understood it.

Chet Hanx is the son of Tom Hanks, an American actor and director, and Rita Wilson, actress, singer and producer. Born in 1990, Chet followed in his father’s footsteps, and today he is a very good actor, as well as being a musician. He created the musical duo FTRZ, changing their name to Something Out West, with the release in 2020 of two songs, Harley ”and“ Ticket Out My Head ”. Looking at father and son, do you notice any similarities?