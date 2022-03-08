He found out that he would return and prefers to go to Veracruz than put up with Leaño in Chivas

A Chivas footballer would rather go play with Veracruz than stay with Leaño.

March 07, 2022 10:51 p.m.

the step of Marcelo Michel Leano by Chivas It has not been entirely positive, since the coach has barely been able to win 5 of the 18 games he has directed since his arrival on date 10 of the previous tournament.

Also, some Herd players might not be entirely happy with the management of firewood on Chivasand one of them might prefer to go to the Veracruz in case he returns to Liga MX if Querétaro is disaffiliated after the violence in his stadium.

Is about Carlos Cisneroswho would not be comfortable with Leaño after being substituted in the second half of the match between Chivas and Santos despite having entered the field at half time of the game.

How much time does Carlos Cisneros have left on his contract at Chivas?

Carlos Cisneros would have a contract with Chivas until December of this year, so he could leave the club as a free player at the end of the next tournament, or he could be sold in the summer to prevent him from leaving the team without leaving money in the coffers. Chivas.

