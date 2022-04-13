He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle

The player who would give up El Tri after being ignored by Martino

April 12, 2022 4:55 p.m.

The Mexican soccer team has its ticket to Qatar, where it will have 26 players chosen by Gerardo Martino, a coach who would stay during the Qatar process, as revealed by the president of Femexfut, Yon de Luisa.

Given this, one of the players who started the process with Gerardo Martino, but was no longer called, would be considering resigning from the Mexican team and even his professional career.

This is the Mexican goalkeeper Hugo González, who after his departure from Monterrey due to personal threats landed at FC Juárez, where he also failed to consolidate his level and ended up on the bench. This would make her think about withdrawing from him.

What does Martino think of González in El Tri?

Tata Martino was clear in pointing out that every Mexican is available, but if his sports level is not a reflection of what is required in the Mexican team, it seems very complex for him to be called. After this, Hugo González has no choice but to close himself to the possibility of going to Qatar.

