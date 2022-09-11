He fulfilled a dream! Chilean cheerleader graduated with honors from Harvard

Many say that there are no limits to dreaming, but although it is true, people’s stigmas and prejudices are always part of the way, especially when it comes to a beautiful girl who has stood out in beauty pageants and entertainment television programs. However, and breaking down any myth and especially “the impossible”, the journalist Nataly Chilet continues to demonstrate that beauty and intelligence are a perfect and possible combination.

On this occasion, the Miss Chile 2008 and entertainer, who has earned her place in spaces such as Morandé con Compañía, Intrusos, Zona de Estrellas, and even recently in MasterChef, also showing off her culinary skills, now shone again after graduating from nothing and nothing less than the prestigious Harvard University and with top honors!

According to Chilet in an interview with Chilevisión Noticias, In the pandemic, academic concerns arose in her and new goals to fulfill, such as the ambitious experience of studying Digital Marketing in President Obama’s ‘Alma mater’, artists such as Matt Damon or Natalie Portman, or Bill Gates himself. So he went after it, unafraid of success, and graduated with recognition.

Nataly Chilet at Harvard.

It all started specifically when Nataly was listening to a TED talk in the midst of a pandemic and was a person who had studied at Harvard. And he said that one had to write down the things they would like to do in life and that they always had to dream big, so he wrote one of his greatest wishes in an agenda: Study Digital Marketing at Harvard.

Nataly Chilet and the details of her time at Harvard

Among other things and visibly moved, Nataly Chilet revealed that the next step was to contact Harvard through social networks and then send them an email telling them her story, in addition to He had spoken English since school, so he didn’t have to take the PET exam and he still decided to study to perfect it for a whole year.

“I think we communicated about 10 times by mail in this process and, apart from that, I attended a webinar from Chile where I was able to see two people who had generated a very successful business”reported the journalist.

In this sense, the young professional who graduated as a journalist a few years ago and who in the second semester of 2021 completed a diploma in Digital Marketing at the Catholic University, triumphed and managed to be in what she calls “the place of her dreams” :Harvard. Also highlighting how the only Chilean in her study group, since the rest of her classmates were from countries such as: Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Belgium and Brazil.

Nataly Chilet’s Instagram.

With many late nights, studying with the Catholic diploma, which was very demanding, when I got there I thought of everything I had to do to have fulfilled that dream. I felt good and then this came to me that I have to make the most of the opportunity; take advantage of the teachers, make contacts, talk with my classmates and everything else.

The same way, The communicator was honest about the emotion generated by visiting the statue of John Harvard, as well as knowing the room where Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, had slept. And finally, to break stereotypes and prejudices and inspire other women who have written to her to dream big and go for what moves them.

“It was very nice for me to inspire others for something good and positive, also to invite them to dream. The first thing is to dream that you are going to be in a place one day and then structure a strategy to make it come true, “she concluded.

Nataly Chilet.

