He gained 30 kilos: Divorced and without exclusivity on Televisa, they give the leading man the leading role on TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- A dear gallant of Televisawhose physical image changed radically and was said to be ‘despised‘ for their extra kilosreveals that he has a coveted door leading role on Aztec TV?

Is about Edward Santamarinawho starred in endearing telenovelas on the San Ángel television station as Health, money and love, Ruby, Bridal Veil and I love Juan QuerendónHowever, lost its exclusive contract in 2017.

After this year, producers would have stopped hiring him and to offer him work in melodramas allegedly for neglect your physique. the actor gained more than 30 kilosa prominent beard and lucia unrecognizable.

His appearance was very different from the one he showed off when he was the most famous protagonist on the small screen. The actor insisted that his metabolism changed, in addition to acknowledging that he abandoned himself

I also liked fat, I eat it, nobody takes it away from me. I’m going to be 52 years old, my metabolism is no longer the same and I’m aware that I have to take care of myself,” she said in Aztec TV Two years ago.

Santamarina was married to Itatí Cantoralof whom I know divorce in 2004, in addition to having had an affair with susana gonzalez. The actor has also been honest about his fight against the alcoholism and a dark past from which he managed to get ahead.

Since 2009, Lalo has been married to the actress Mayrin Villanueva and in the last year little by little he has recovered his image of a heartthrob, since he has lost weight, looks healthy and happier than ever.

After being on Telemundo in 2020, in 2021 he surprised by playing the villain ‘Octavio Toscano‘ on The Heartlessa Las Estrellas telenovela that broke audience records and was crowned the most watched of the year.

It had been rumored for days that Santamarina had auditioned for an important project that is cooking in the ‘Dream Factory‘, the new version of the hexwhich will be produced by Jose Alberto ‘El Guero’ Castro.

And it is that in his meeting with the press, Lalo shared that he has a project at the door, nothing more and nothing less than on Televisa, although he reiterated that he cannot say much about the subject.

I can’t, it shocks me to tell you like that but nimodo I can’t say anything, but there is a project at the door on Televisa… a soap opera, I can’t say more.”

At the insistence of reporters, the actor confessed that it would be for the protagonist in the plot.

He is the protagonist, I say, he would lead the story together with other companions.

As you may remember, the youtuber Alejandro Zúñiga commented a few days ago that who was being considered to give life to the villain ‘Henry de Martino‘, performed in 1984 by Ernest Alonsowould Fernando Colunga.

However, as Colunga has several projects pending at Telemundo, production was reviewing the possibility of having other actors for the role, including Eduardo Santamarina, William Garcia Cantu and Arath of the Tower.

Even though Fernando is very likely to be able to star in this story, he has not signed and “El Güero Castro” is protecting himself and made castings last Friday for the character of “Enrique de Martino”, the three of them were on Televisa forums on Friday: Eduardo Santamarina, Guillermo García Cantú and Arath de la Torre,” said Zúñiga.

Apparently Santamarina will be chosen for this remake, however, it is not ruled out that it could be for the fourth installment of the saga. Overcome from Rosy Ocampowhich will be called until now overcome the absence.

