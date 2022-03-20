He gave away the first half and Reynoso points out another person responsible for the defeat of Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso washes his hands and points to the person responsible for the defeat of Cruz Azul

March 20, 2022 06:30 a.m.

The cement box had no arguments to turn around a game in which Pachuca proposed and took the three points from the Hidalgo stadium. Cruz Azul left with an alternate team by decision of Juan Reynoso.

This scheme with variants notably harmed Cruz Azul, who whenever they start down on the scoreboard they have not been able to come back. In a press conference, Juan Reynoso blamed the tournament system where they cannot correctly dose their players.

For Juan Reynoso, the tournament system should be analyzed and especially what is played in the Concachampions. The Peruvian DT pointed out that it is a defeat that hurts because it is a direct rival.

Are there problems in Cruz Azul?

According to the W Deportes report, the cement directive has prevented administrative problems and those of a purely Cooperative nature from affecting the team. Juan Reynoso also did not want to address comments on the subject.

