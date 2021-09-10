he gave his mother Jesse Ferguson’s mansion!

There are those who give their mother a bouquet of flowers, those who buy a super luxurious villa: this is the case of Leonardo Dicaprio, as the Hollywood superstar bought the mansion of Jesse Tyler Ferguson of the sitcom Modern Family to give it to his mother.

The Oscar winner paid $ 7.1 million for the villa located in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, a Spanish colonial style house that it was once home to Gwen Stefani as well: the house has four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a wellness center, a yoga room, large windows, multiple fireplaces, wide stairs and a modern eat-in kitchen. The estate, built in 1928, also features courtyards, fountains and views of the Griffith Observatory.

It is not the first “house of the stars” that DiCaprio has bought over the years: in the 1990s the star of Titanic And The Departed he bought Madonna’s former villa also in Los Angeles while later he would also be awarded a Palm Springs apartment built for Dinah Shore.

Now his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his father, George DiCaprio, have the same postcode: a few years ago, in fact, DiCaprio bought a villa for the other parent in the same area of ​​the city, spending ‘only’ $ 4.9 million.

Recall that Leonardo DiCaprio will soon return with Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie to be released by the end of 2021, and above all with Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film by Martin Scorsese produced by Apple TV + coming in 2022: for more insights, look at Leonardo DiCaprio in the first photo of Killers of the Flower Moon.

What are your expectations for the star’s return? Tell us in the comments!