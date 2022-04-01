He gave Messi’s shirt to a young player of the Costa Rican national team

2022-03-31

There’s no doubt Keylor Navas He is a great leader in the selection of Costa Rica and everyone has their admiration.

This Wednesday, Luis Suárez’s team secured the ticket to play the playoff against Qatar World Cup 2022 against New Zealand, after a spectacular second round in the concacaf qualifier where they won practically everything.

To celebrate, Keylor Navas He had a tremendous gesture with one of his teammates in the national team, rather it was a bet. And it is that Keylor gave away a shirt PSG and that it belonged to LionelMessi, his teammate.

See: Faitelson explodes against those who celebrate Mexico’s qualification for the World Cup, talks about Honduras and Costa Rica

Jewison Bennettone of the revelations with which it counts Costa Ricawas the one who made a bet with Keylor Navas, same as he told.

“He gave me the Messi signed by all the players of the PSG. Yesterday I was going to cut my hair and Keylor He told me that if I passed the zero he would give me a signed shirt of any PSG player. He just gave it to me, he gave me Messi’s,” he said. benette to ESPN.

Beyond that it was a bet, there is no doubt that Keylor It was a tremendous gesture with this 17-year-old boy, who plays as a winger at Club Sport Herediano.

In addition: “The ticket is not enough” and “they drive the gringos”. What the Concacaf press says after the closure of the octagonal

Jewinson Bennett was part of the Tico team that defeated the United States on Wednesday at the closing of the Concacaf qualifier.

Costa Rica will look for the ticket world in June when they face New Zealand in the playoffs, which will be a single game.