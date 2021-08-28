he gets joint custody of the children, but she promises battle

Brad Pitt obtained joint custody of his children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, after you are in court battle. The judge, John Ouderkirk, has decided to “significantly increase” the actor’s time to see Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Nineteen year old Maddox will not be subject to any restrictions, as he is already of age. The verdict took months of trial, and the testimony of various experts and therapists.

Angelina Jolie, however, did not give up and decided to continue the legal battle, promising to bring “other important issues” to the attention of the judge, criticized by the actress because she did not allow the children to testify.

Jolie, who had filed for divorce because of “irreconcilable differences” with her husband, had also tried to accuse Pitt of abuse – to be precise, outbursts of anger in front of the children – losing across the board. The actor said in 2017 that he had stopped drinking and smoking marijuana, excesses that would have caused clashes in the family.

The couple had been nicknamed “Brangelina” by fans after the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”, 2005. For Brad Pitt it was the second marriage, after the one with Jennifer Aniston (and the rumors of a possible rapprochement have strengthened, after the reunion of Friends and the comments of the actress on the ex-husband). For Jolie, Pitt was the third husband, after Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Angelina Jolie said in an interview with Vogue last year that she made the decision to divorce “for the good” of her family.